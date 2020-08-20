DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The NFL is not allowing cheerleaders and mascots on the field during the 2020 football season.

During the coronavirus pandemic teams are being allowed to set their own policies when it comes to fan attendance. But according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the protocols for the NFL and NFL Players Association have been changed and the updated rules have been sent to the clubs.

Cheerleaders and mascots will not be allowed on the field during the 2020 season, according to updated NFL-NFLPA protocols sent to clubs. Yet another way the NFL will look different in the COVID-19 world. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 19, 2020

In addition to cheerleaders and mascots, sideline sports and news reporters, and pregame reporters will also not be allowed on the field level during games.

“There is no game day entertainment personnel allowed on the field this season. However, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will be permitted to perform on the end zone touchdown decks during the game,” said Charlotte Jones Anderson.

The Cowboys plan to allow fans in the stands, but have not announced at what capacity limit.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have been America’s Sweethearts since 1972, when they first graced the field at Texas Stadium.

Each year hundreds of hopefuls audition for the squad that truly is a part of U.S. history.

In 2018 the Smithsonian Museum of American History accepted two iconic uniforms from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders into its permanent collection. One of the uniforms was a version from the 1980s that features blue sequins and white go-go boots. The second uniform from the 2011 season has a more western style.