ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A construction supervisor was killed in an accident in far North Arlington Thursday afternoon.
The Arlington Fire Department said it happened around 2:00 p.m. in the 4000 block of North Collins Boulevard near Blue Lake Road.
Preliminary details indicate the construction supervisor was training a co-worker on how to operate Bobcat machinery.
At some point, the mechanical controls caused the bucket to strike the construction supervisor causing fatal injuries.
Due to this being an accident at a construction worksite, the United States Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration was contacted.