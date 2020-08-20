Additional $300 Unemployment Benefit On The Way? Governor Abbott Officially Directs TWC To Apply For Federal Funds Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Workforce Commission to apply to receive federal unemployment money to help Texans.

New CDC Study Says 25% Of Young People Have Considered Suicide During Pandemic“Right here in Texas, we know that suicide is the third leading cause of death for even kiddos as young as 10 to 14,” said Kristi Wiley, program director for the Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation.

1 hour ago