DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services announced three more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.

One of the victims was a Dallas man in his 30s who died in a hospital after becoming critically ill from COVID-19, but had no underlying high risk health conditions before he got sick.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins called the death a “reminder that COVID-19 is a serious illness for everyone and can be deadly for anyone.”

The other two deaths reported were a Mesquite woman in her 60s and a Dallas man in his 70s.

Each had underlying high risk health conditions.

DCHHS also reported 308 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 66,772, including 846 confirmed deaths.

Of the 308 new cases, 206 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ electronic laboratory reporting system, with the majority from June.

An additional 41 probable eases have been reported since Wednesday, bringing the total probable case count in Dallas to 2,571. including eight probable deaths from COVID-19.

“With the continued problems at the state, if you get tested for COVID-19, it’s very important to follow all CDC guidance and isolate from everyone if you believe you have the virus until you get your test results,” said Judge Jenkins.

From August 6 to 14th, 227 school-aged children between 5 to 18 years of age were reported to have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19.

More than 3,549 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st, including 66 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.