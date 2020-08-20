NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters with the Fort Worth Fire Department have put out a 2-alarm apartment fire on the city’s east side.

Emergency crews were called out to the Casa Villa Apartments, in the 6100 block of Oakway Lane, just before 5:00 a.m.

It wasn’t hard for firefighters to locate the unit in question, witness say the flames were so high the fire could be seen from several miles away.

A CBS 11 News crew was told no one was inside the unit at the time and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are still working to find out exactly what sparked the fire.

