FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – For more than three decades MedStar Health has been answering 911 calls for help primarily on the western end of the DFW Metroplex.

“We are a governmental authority created by Fort Worth and 14 other cities and the authority as created back in 1986 to provide ambulance service to the 1.1 million population in and around Fort Worth,” said MedStar spokesperson Matt Zavadsky.

Zavadsky said they have stayed very busy during the pandemic and now they need to hire more people.

MedStar is currently looking to fill openings for licensed paramedics, logistic technicians and system status controllers which are also known as 911 call takers.

“Our mantra is just be nice,” said Zavadsky. “We are fortunate because of great partnership like with CBS 11 we have a lot of people that want to come work here so we can be pretty selective and pick the people that have the servants heart and those that want to do a great job.”

If you would like to apply, click here.