NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:DFW Sports, Eric Hosmer, grand slam, Kyle Gibson, MLB, MLB history, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers

SAN DIEGO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Eric Hosmer hit a grand slam in the fifth inning Thursday night against the Texas Rangers, making the San Diego Padres the first team in MLB history to hit a slam in four straight games.

Eric Hosmer #30 of the San Diego Padres hits a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Petco Park on August 20, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Hosmer’s shot off Kyle Gibson with one out in the fifth inning bounced off the top of the right-field wall and into the seats, giving the Padres a 5-2 lead.

Eric Hosmer #30 of the San Diego Padres, right, is congratulated by teammates after hitting a grand slam during the fifth nning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Petco Park on August 20, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The Padres’ grand slam barrage started with Fernando Tatis Jr.’s controversial homer on Monday night at Texas, when he went deep on a 3-0 pitch with the Padres leading by seven runs.

That angered the Rangers.

Padres rookie manager Jayce Tingler initially wasn’t too happy with it because Tatis missed a take sign before hitting the opposite-field shot.

Wil Myers hit a slam in a 6-4 win at Texas on Tuesday, and Manny Machado hit a walkoff slam in the 10th inning Wednesday night for a 6-3 win.

Austin Hedges, Tatis and Machado were aboard for Hosmer’s historic shot.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply