FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant Area Food Bank volunteers will distribute 1,000 food boxes to Fort Worth and Tarrant area families on Friday, August 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
It will happen in the parking lot of Fort Worth ISD’s Herman Clark Stadium at 5201 CA Roberson Boulevard.
Boxes of nonperishable food will be provided to families on a first-come, first-served basis.
Volunteers will take all necessary safety precautions and employ social distancing during food distribution.
“Tarrant Area Food Bank, with assistance from partner agencies and volunteers, has provided food throughout the spring and summer to assist people dealing with food insecurity during the COVID-19 crisis,” Fort Worth ISD said in a news release.