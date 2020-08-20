NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department has requested that the Texas Department of Public Safety activate an Endangered Missing Persons Alert for Devante Ardell Dee, 13.

Dee has been diagnosed with autism.

He was last seen in the 2600 block Fairbrook Street at 3:00 p.m. Thursday and it is unknown where he might be.

Devante Ardell Dee (Irving PD)

It is believed that Dee left the house with a large steak knife.

He was last seen wearing Nike slides with black socks, basketball shorts, navy blue t-shirt, and possibly a gray zip-up hoodie.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Devante Ardell Dee should not try to make contact.

They should observe and contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 (24 hours) and reference case number 20-16396.

