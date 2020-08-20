DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – During this fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention, former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepts his party’s nomination for President.

Biden has arrived at this very big moment toward the end of his nearly 50-year career in politics and after two unsuccessful runs for president.

Congressman Marc Veasey of Fort Worth said Thursday that during his speech, Biden must seek to bring a divided country together.

“I think that Joe Biden is going to really show the American public that he’s going to distinguish himself in this position. He’s been wanting to do this for a long time. He has many ideas about how he can make government better and how we can make America a better place.”

Veasey endorsed Biden from the beginning over two Texans in the race, former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke and former San Antonio Mayor and HUD Secretary Julian Castro.

Veasey said from being a long-time U.S. Senator to Vice President for President Barack Obama for two terms, Biden’s life in politics matters.

It’s the opposite of President Donald Trump, who was elected in part by people who wanted to give a businessman, and not politician, a chance to lead the country.

“I thought that Biden really fit the criteria for what I think Americans are going to be looking for, in our chief executive, this time around. I think experience is really going to matter now more than ever. And so that was one of the reasons why I chose Joe Biden. I like his track record.”

To counter-program the Biden speech, President Trump campaigned Thursday in the battleground state of Pennsylvania to make the case, that Biden has betrayed the values of his childhood hometown of Scranton. “Joe Biden is no friend of Pennsylvania.”

Veasey said President Trump is too divisive, and that Biden needs to talk about this presidency.

“I think that Joe Biden needs to stress to people that what’s happening in our country right now, in the White House with Donald Trump is just not normal. And that we need to return to a America that we know is decent, that we know it’s fair.”

Times have certainly changed, and so has the Democratic party, which has become more progressive and moved further to the left.

One delegate to the Democratic National Convention from Dallas, Lew Blackburn, who’s also a past Dallas ISD Trustee, said he sees Biden giving progressives a seat at the table when developing his policies.

“I think progressives lately have have been very loud and very clear that they would like to have a seat at the table. And I think Joe is going to do that. I think he’s gonna bring people to the table. I think he’s gonna have advisors such as Bernie Sanders, such as Miss Warren.”

President Trump and Republicans have criticized Biden and Harris for being pushed to the far-left by what they call “radical progressives.”

Before Biden speaks Thursday night, some of the other Democrats who ran for President this year will address the convention: Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, and Mike Bloomberg.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH U.S. REP. MARC VEASEY HERE