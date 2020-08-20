WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Schools in Weatherford ISD reopened Thursday with most of the district’s enrolled students returning to campuses in person.

About 80% of the district’s 8,100 students had chosen to return to school for face-to-face instruction.

The others were using the district’s Virtual Learning Academy.

All students in fourth grade and above were required to wear masks while inside buildings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first day also involved being taught about distancing rules and hygiene.

As she finished her first day at Crockett Elementary, Lilly Williamson said the return was good, just different.

“We had to wear masks,” she said. “And in line we had to be six feet apart. If you had you mask on in line you could be two squares apart, so there’s tiles on the floor.”

The district was encouraging families to provide their own transportation this year, but said their fleet of 55 buses ran as scheduled Thursday.

Masks were required on buses, which also had assigned seating.