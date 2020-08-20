WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A controversial assignment at a Wylie ISD junior high has been called off after the National Fraternal Order of Police criticized the school district over it.

The assignment involved political cartoons that compared law enforcement to slave owners and the KKK, showing different images of men with their knee on the neck of a black man.

It was in an 8th grade social studies class at Cooper Junior High.

National Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Joe Gamaldi said, “I cannot begin to tell you how abhorrent and disturbing this comparison is, but what is more disturbing is that no adult within your school thought better before sending this assignment to children.”

The National FOP shared the letter it sent Wylie ISD Superintendent David Vinson:

Wylie ISD released the following statement on the matter Thursday afternoon:

“Wylie ISD is aware that a junior high social studies lesson taught at one of our schools included political cartoons that have been divisive in our community. These political cartoons portrayed in this lesson are not part of the district’s curriculum resources or documents. The assignment has been removed, and students will not be expected to complete it. We will continue to work with our staff to ensure content follows the state curriculum.”

Wylie ISD also tweeted an apology, saying, “We are sorry for any hurt that may have been caused by a lesson that included political cartoons that reflected negatively on LEOs. We value them and will do better. Thanks @GLFOP @TMPALegislative @WyliePD @SachsePD @murphytex for helping us move forward.”