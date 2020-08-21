— UPDATED AUGUST 21, 2020 5:10 AM
PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two missing girls out of Palo Pinto County have been found safe, after an Amber Alert was issued for them Thursday night.
Authorities had issued the alert for sisters Sarah Beth Hull, 11 and Natalie Renea Hull, 13. The pair hadn’t been seen since the early morning hours on Thursday.
Before the sisters were located Palo Pinto County Sheriff Brent McGuire told CBS 11, “It looks like they had assistance in leaving the house and running away. We believe they have been corresponding with an unknown person on the internet.”
Thursday was the first day of school for the Santo ISD and when the parents went to check on them, they weren’t there. Santo is about 60 miles west of Fort Worth.
They were able to track one of the girl’s phones to somewhere near Waco and then lost all communication.
Early Friday morning officials with the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the girls were found and are safe. No other information about their disappearance has been released.