COLORADO CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert was issued for 14-month-old Klay Guzman out of Colorado City, about 4 hours West of Dallas.

Klay is 2’6″, weighs 30 lbs and had brown eyes and dark hair.

Police believe he’s with his father, 38-year-old Matthew Guzman, who’s White, 5’10”, 200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Matthew Guzman (courtesy: Colorado Police Dept.)

Law enforcement is looking for a white, 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas license plate #HKB4110.

Guzman was last heard from in Colorado City, Texas. Law enforcement officials said they believe Klay is in grave or immediate danger.

 

 

