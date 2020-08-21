Comments
COLORADO CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert was issued for 14-month-old Klay Guzman out of Colorado City, about 4 hours West of Dallas.
Klay is 2’6″, weighs 30 lbs and had brown eyes and dark hair.
#ColoradoCity, #Texas #AMBERAlert. For most current information, go to https://t.co/2LxZnUuhX3
— AMBER Alert (@AMBERAlert) August 21, 2020
Police believe he’s with his father, 38-year-old Matthew Guzman, who’s White, 5’10”, 200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.
Law enforcement is looking for a white, 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas license plate #HKB4110.
Guzman was last heard from in Colorado City, Texas. Law enforcement officials said they believe Klay is in grave or immediate danger.