AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking leads in the 1979 homicide of 7-year-old Elizabeth Lynne Barclay.

The reward for any information leading to an arrest was also increased to $6,00 if the tip is received before the next featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced.

More than 40 years ago, on Oct. 23, 1979, Barclay was walking with her younger brother and a friend in the 2900 block of West Northwest Highway in Dallas. It was the last time she was seen alive. The trio was approached by a Black male — who was approximately 30 to 35 years old — driving a dark-colored vehicle with a trunk lid that wouldn’t close all the way. The car stopped, and the male suspect exited the vehicle. Witness say the man grabbed Barclay and struck her several times as he carried her back to his car.

In December 1979, Barclay’s remains were found on the side of a rural road in Van Zandt County. After a lengthy investigation by the Dallas Police Department, the case stalled. About a year ago, the Texas Rangers reopened the investigation.

Anyone with information about the homicide or the identity of the offender is urged to come forward. Today, the offender would likely be over 70 years old.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.

Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers cold case website or by phone at 1-800-346-3242 (Missing Persons Hotline).