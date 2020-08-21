CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) — Firefighters in Corpus Christi are responding to an apparent pipeline explosion in the city’s port and refinery district.
Fire Chief Robert Rocha tells KIII-TV that crews are on the scene of a fire that was reported about 8 a.m. Friday near Nueces Bay in the northern part of the city.c
Flames and a large plume of black smoke were visible.
Governor Greg Abbott today issued the following statement about the explosion:
“The State of Texas is working closely with local partners in Corpus Christi as well as the Coast Guard to assist with emergency response efforts following the explosion. Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of Public Safety personnel are already on the ground to provide support, and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is monitoring air quality in the area. The state stands ready to provide any additional personnel and resources needed to address this event and keep Texans in the area safe. We will continue to monitor the situation, and I ask all Texans to pray for the men and women responding to the explosion and for the safety of those in the area.”
Rocha didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
