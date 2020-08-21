GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Garland are looking for a road rage driver who shot a passenger in a car that unintentionally cut him off to avoid a crash scene.

They describe the suspect as a heavyset, possibly Hispanic male without facial hair driving a silver Dodge Ram four-door pickup.

The shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m., on August 20 in the 5700 Block of Lavon Drive. When officers arrived, they found the victim inside a blue Honda passenger car. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers learned the victim, who was the front passenger of the Honda, and his wife, who was driving, were traveling northbound on Lavon Drive near Buckingham Road. The female driver stated there was an accident blocking the two right lanes of traffic just south of Buckingham so she was forced to change lanes. When she changed lanes, she cut off the silver Dodge Ram truck.

As they continued northbound on Lavon, the suspect in the Dodge began tailgating the Honda. Officers were told the suspect pointed a handgun out of the driver’s window and fired multiple shots striking the victim. The suspect was last seen in the area of Lavon Drive and George Bush Freeway.

It is believed the suspect may have initially fired a round at the victim near the officers who were investigating the accident scene at Lavon and Buckingham.

This investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking if anyone has information about this shooting to call the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840.