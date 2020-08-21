GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine Police arrested two teenage robbery suspects after a foot chase and search Thursday evening.

On Monday, August 17, a Lyft driver was robbed at gunpoint. In a separate incident on Wednesday, a man’s car was stolen, and the suspects attempted to take his wallet. Surveillance video captured images of the suspects.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, a Grapevine Police employee spotted the suspects walking near Ira E. Woods and Mustang Drive. The employee called for officers, who responded in marked patrol vehicles.

As officers approached, the three suspects ran away, and officers began searching the area. One suspect was caught a short time later and taken to jail.

Officers requested canine assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies to help find the other suspects. However, the search was called off about an hour later.

While a patrol officer was canvassing the area for evidence and speaking with neighbors, the officer discovered one of the suspects hiding under a shed. He was arrested without incident.

One 17-year-old faces charges for Evading Arrest Detention and Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon. He is additionally held on a felony warrant out of Fort Worth for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.

Another 17-year-old faces charges for Evading Arrest Detention and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

A third suspect was identified as a resident of another city, and detectives are working on a warrant for his arrest.

Grapevine Police want to thank all of the neighbors, businesses, and witnesses who helped during the investigation and search, as well as our law enforcement colleagues from Trophy Club, Watauga, and North Richland Hills for their assistance.