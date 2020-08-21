FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Frisco will treat for mosquitoes after receiving confirmation another mosquito pool tested positive for West Nile virus.

This one was near Hickory Creek.

As a result, the city is increasing surveillance efforts and using larvicide in public areas between Parkwood Blvd. and Tomlin Dr., South of Main St. and North of Stonebrook Pkwy.

The city said this is the ninth positive pool in Frisco this season, but there have been no human cases of WNV.

“As we enjoy these cooler mornings, it’s important to follow the four Ds to help protect yourself, loved ones, and neighbors,” said Julie Fernandez, Environmental Health Supervisor.

o DEET: Use approved insect repellents: Use repellent every time you go outside. Approved repellents contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Follow label instructions.

o DRAIN: Drain standing water: Drain water that collects in bird baths, French drains, clogged gutters, saucers under potted plants and ‘splash blocks’ (at end of gutter down spout). The mosquitoes that carry WNV can breed in stagnant water.

o DRESS: Wear long sleeves, pants at dawn and dusk (when mosquitoes are most active).

o DAWN/DUSK: Use air conditioning. Make sure doors and windows are screened – and those screens are intact.

Health officials repeated warnings earlier this month about the increase in West Nile positive mosquitoes across North Texas.

Tarrant County led the state with 235 positive samples as of August 5.

Dallas, Denton, Collin and Johnson counties have also had positive mosquitoes.

However, just two human cases have been discovered so far, one each in Tarrant and Dallas, with one of them resulting in a death.