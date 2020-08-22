DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Saturday reported 1,086 cases of COVID-19, with 862 of them coming from a backlog in the state’s reporting system.

Saturday’s count brings the total in the county to 68,572, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins called the state’s reporting system “problematic” as the county continues to receive confirmed case numbers from previous months.

Today includes 1,086 total cases, 862 of which are from the State’s problematic electronic lab reporting system. Of those, 512 are from May, June, & July, leaving 574 “new” cases, but it’s unknown if any of the August cases are backlogged from the beginning of the month or normal,” Jenkins tweeted. “There’s no way to really know this but today I’m including two charts in the press release that show a decline in the 7 day rolling average and in the daily average of new cases, now at an average of 256 cases a day versus 916 cases a day from the week of July 18th.”

There were also six more deaths reported on Saturday, bringing the total in Dallas County to 855. The patients were over 40 years old, all had been hospitalized and four of the six had underlying high risk health conditions.

Health officials also reported that 531 children between 5 to 18 years old tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 1 to Aug. 14. There have been over 3,549 children under the age of 18 who have tested positive since July 1, according to officials.

In Tarrant County 228 new cases were reported. The county did not say if any of the new cases were from a backlog. The total number of confirmed cases in the county is now at 39,556.