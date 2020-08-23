DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported 332 cases of COVID-19, with 93 of them coming from a backlog in the state’s reporting system.
Sunday’s count brings the total in the county to 68,904, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.
The county broke down the cases that came from the state’s system: March – 5; April – 31; May – 22; June – 32; July – 3.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Saturday called the state’s reporting system “problematic” as the county continues to receive confirmed case numbers from previous months.
Two more deaths were also reported in the county, bringing the total to 857. Both patients were over 60 years old, had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.
Health officials also reported that 531 children between 5 to 18 years old tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 1 to Aug. 14. There have been over 3,549 children under the age of 18 who have tested positive since July 1, according to officials.
In Tarrant County 255 new cases were reported. The county did not say if any of the new cases were from a backlog. The total number of confirmed cases in the county is now at 39,811.