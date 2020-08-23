Comments
ORLANDO, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis will miss Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers due to knee soreness, the team announced before tipoff.
Luka Doncic, however, made the start after leaving Game 3 with a left ankle sprain. His status was expected to be a game-time decision, according to coach Rick Carlisle on Saturday.
UPDATE: KP is out for today's game.
Porzingis was a late scratch from the Mavs’ lineup for Sunday’s game. The star forward reportedly has been dealing with right knee soreness since Game 1.
Trey Burke made the start in place of Porzingis.
The Mavs are currently down 2-1 to the Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
As a potential superstar, Kristaps Porzingis cannot sit out this game! He has done this his whole career and that’s why he doesn’t get the respect that he should based on his skills. That shows very little heart and care for his team and his career.