Marco Upgraded To Hurricane As It Heads Toward US Gulf CoastMarco was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday and is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast Monday. The latest track has it moving northwest through North Texas.

North Texas Expected To See Rain From Marco As 2 Storms Threaten Gulf CoastTwo tropical storms, Marco and Laura, threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast, with North Texas expected to see rain from at least one of those storms next week. Here's the latest forecast.

2 Tropical Storms Bring Historic Threat To US Gulf Coast; Texas Expected To Be HitTwo tropical storms making their way toward the U.S. Gulf Coast are expected to a bring a historic threat to the area, including Texas, next week.