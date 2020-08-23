Comments
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new COVID-19 testing site will be opening Monday morning at NRH20 water park in North Richland Hills.
The site will be set up in the parking lot of NRH20, which is closed for the season.
The free testing will take place Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Tarrant County residency will not be required.
“It is important that we have COVID-19 testing sites throughout Tarrant County” said Precinct 3 Tarrant County Commissioner Gary Fickes. “We needed access to more testing in Northeast Tarrant County and this NRH20 location will help fill that need.“
Those interested in taking a test can schedule an appointment here.