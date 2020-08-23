Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect was shot and killed after he was forced his way into an apartment unit in Dallas early Sunday morning, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting at around 1:20 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 8300 block of Park Lane. Arriving officers found a male dead from a gunshot wound.
According to police, investigators believe the male forced his way into a unit after the victim tried to stop him from entering.
Police said the victim was able to pull out his gun and shoot the suspect. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have not said if there will be any charges filed.