AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday held a briefing about the state’s response to Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura as the systems head toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Hurricane Marco is forecasted to make landfall in Louisiana and then move into Texas as a depression through the week, while Tropical Storm Laura is expected to become a hurricane and make landfall in southeast Texas or Louisiana on Thursday.
On Sunday, Abbott said he issued a state disaster declaration and also requested an emergency declaration from President Donald Trump and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The counties included in the governor’s disaster declaration are Aransas, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, and Willacy.
“As Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura approach Texas, the state is taking necessary precautions to protect our communities and keep Texans safe,” Abbott said. “I urge Texans in the path of these storms to plan ahead and heed the guidance of their local officials. The State of Texas is working with local and federal partners to monitor these storms and provide the resources our communities need to respond.”
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected along the Texas coast and areas of southeast Texas from both of the tropical systems, according to the governor.
The state’s disaster declaration can be read here.