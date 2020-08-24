DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Following 46 cases of bleach ingestions in the North Texas Poison Center region since the start of August, experts are again warning people that drinking the chemical won’t prevent COVID-19.
The organization pointed to “misleading and inaccurate information circulating online about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” for an uptick in poisonings.
The FDA has long warned that drinking chlorine dioxide products can lead to “severe vomiting, severe diarrhea, life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration and acute liver failure.”
But you can potentially reduce potential spread of the coronavirus by cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets and sinks with bleach.
The Mayo Clinic recommends making a disinfecting solution by combining 4 teaspoons of household bleach and 1 quart of water. Read and follow instructions and precautions. For example, wear gloves and make sure there’s good airflow in the room. Don’t mix bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser — the combination could produce toxic fumes.
Bottom line — do not drink bleach, under any circumstance, ever.
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources
Can’t fix stupid.
Id not agree. If they drink enough of it, their stupid will be permanently fixed.
Don’t tell them not to. You’re just interfering with natural selection.
That’s not what they were doing…they were mixing chemicals to clean their houses and ended up inhaling it. Since you can’t even find Lysol anymore….got hit by the fumes. More BS from the MSM. BTW… it’s not just Dallas, and it’s not because of what Trump said. More MSM BS.
LMAO!! You have ANY report that they only “inhaled” chemicals? This story says “ingested”. But Trump appreciates your vote.
Why would the Texas Poison Center be getting calls about people inhaling fumes? If you have breathing problems from inhaling bleach fumes, you don’t call the poison center.
KB, so now you are admitting that is what Trump said? You clowns were denying it for the longest time.
Texans are getting real tired of a New York real estate magnate telling us what to do.
I’m not sure how anyone can call themselves a God-fearing supporter of this President unless they’ve pledged their allegiance to him by drinking at least a gallon of bleach then chasing it with a couple of Tide Pods. If you are truly one of Trump’s faithful he will save you.
clorine dioxide is not
bleach
and chlorine dioxide does kill most many all pathogens when administered properly
as per CDC there are exactly zero deaths attributed to chlorine dioxide
it does not kill virus because virus are not alive , they do not eat or poop or breathe
it’s like trying to kill a rock
stop drinking the koolaid
Praise the Lord and pass the clorox!
Fred,
They probably made a typo. Big deal. While chlorine dioxide is not household bleach, it is very much a bleaching agent……semantics.
And correct, a virus is not “alive”…..more semantics from you that nobody cares about. These chemicals don’t kill them, they deactivate them by disrupting their membrane, entering the cell, and f***ing with everything in it. Chlorine is highly reactive. Chlorine does also KILL other nasty microorganisms.
Ladies and gentlemen, the Darwin Awards have some new nominees.
Well, this certainly demonstrates natural selection in action. Bottoms up.
“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.” —Isaac Asimov
What did anyone expect? Many people in that state love anything that turns colors white.
I’ve noticed a lot of blacks don’t wear masks. They are prolonging the pandemic because of their proud ignorance. Don’t drink the bleach blackies, it won’t help you!
Can we please stop with the alarmist warnings? It’s bleach and it does kill viruses! Let these poor people drink if they want dammit, you are infringing on their civil liberties afforded to them by trump!
Fred,
They probably made a typo. Big deal. While chlorine dioxide is not household bleach, it is very much a bleaching agent……semantics.
And correct, a virus is not “alive”…..more semantics from you that nobody cares about. These chemicals don’t kill them, they deactivate them by disrupting their membrane, entering the cell, and f***ing with everything in it. Chlorine is highly reactive. Chlorine does also KILL other nasty microorganisms.