DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There are traffic issues on I-30 near Downtown Dallas Monday afternoon after beef parts were spilled onto two lanes of the road.
The incident happened at around 4 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-30 near Cadiz Street.
Aerial views from Chopper 11 showed a big rig parked near the scene that has large quantities of beef parts in the bed of the truck.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said a vehicle had hit its brakes in front of the truck, which caused the parts to fly onto the road. Deputies said there are about 100 yards of parts on the road.
“It smells pretty bad out here,” a deputy on the scene said.
Only one lane of traffic is getting through eastbound I-30, with vehicles seen lined up for miles.