DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 182 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas county to 69,086 including 857 confirmed deaths.

The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 2,576, including 8 probable deaths from COVID-19.

No additional deaths were reported today.

“This is the first time we’ve been under 100 cases on any day since April 27,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “While this is great news, it is the result of much hard work on your part: wearing your mask, maintaining six-foot distancing, washing your hands regularly, forgoing unnecessary trips, and staying away from anyone outside you family or any indoor activity outside your family where people cannot wear a mask 100% of the time. We must continue to make these smart decisions for this trend to continue. That’s the best way for less people to get sick, more businesses to stay open and our children to get back to school sooner rather than later.”

Of the 182 new cases reported today, 84 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ Electronic Laboratory Reporting System and are from the months of March, April and May.

From August 1 – 14, there were 531 school-aged children between 5 to 18 years of age diagnosed with COVID-19. About 50% of those cases were high school age. By zip code of residence, 302 (57%) of the children were projected to have been enrolled in Dallas ISD schools.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds were under 65 years of age. Diabetes is an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-COV-2 is declining but remains high, with about 12.5% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 33.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 26% were associated with long-term care facilities.

