FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Robbery detectives with the Fort Worth Police Department need help identifying a car jacking suspect caught on surveillance video at a QuikTrip before the crime.

Police described the carjacker as a White male in his teens to early 20s, 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 160 – 170 pounds with long (above his neck), wavy hair.

He’s one of two suspects police said carjacked a man who they lured away from the QuikTrip at South Freeway and W. Everman Parkway under the guise of needing help changing a flat tire.

It happened on Aug. 6 at 6 a.m. The victim agreed to help the suspects, who got into his Dodge Durango. The suspects led him to a nearby industrial site, where the victim saw a vehicle that did not have a flat tire. One of the men pulled out a handgun and demanded the Durango.

But the victim tried to drive away as one suspect got out of the his truck; the second suspect then threatened the victim. The victim jumped out of the Durango as the suspect drove away. The Durango was recovered on Aug. 13 in Arlington, at which time one of the suspects was arrested.

Robbery detectives have located video footage of the second suspect at the QuikTrip before meeting the victim.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call 817-392-4469.