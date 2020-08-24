WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott is asking the Texas Education Agency to investigate and take action against a Wylie ISD junior high teacher who assigned a controversial lesson to students featuring a cartoon comparing police officers to the KKK and slave owners.

Abbott tweeted his disgust saying, “A teacher in a Texas public school comparing police officers to the KKK is beyond unacceptable. It’s the opposite of what must be taught. The teacher should be fired. I’m asking the Texas Education Agency to investigate and take action.

The 8th grade social studies assignment at Cooper Junior High was called off after the National Fraternal Order of Police criticized the school district over it.

The assignment showed a political cartoon with different images of men throughout history kneeling on the necks of Black men. An email from the school principal to parents said “teachers wanted to provide the students with current events to analyze the Bill of Rights.”

But some parents didn’t have a problem with the lesson, saying it was taken out of context. One parent told CBS 11 News that although the lesson sparked a “difficult conversation,” it was a necessary discussion to have nonetheless.

Despite some support from parents and other educators, the backlash was too big to ignore.

Wylie ISD released the following statement about the assignment:

“Wylie ISD is aware that a junior high social studies lesson taught at one of our schools included political cartoons that have been divisive in our community. These political cartoons portrayed in this lesson are not part of the district’s curriculum resources or documents. The assignment has been removed, and students will not be expected to complete it. We will continue to work with our staff to ensure content follows the state curriculum.”

They also tweeted this apology. “We are sorry for any hurt that may have been caused by a lesson that included political cartoons that reflected negatively on LEOs. We value them and will do better. Thanks @GLFOP @TMPALegislative @WyliePD @SachsePD @murphytex for helping us move forward.”

The district also felt the ire of National Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Joe Gamaldi who tweeted, “I cannot begin to tell you how abhorrent and disturbing this comparison is, but what is more disturbing is that no adult within your school thought better before sending this assignment to children.”

Gamaldi later acknowledged that the district apologized.