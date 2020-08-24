Texas National Guard Mobilized Ahead Of Tropical Storms Marco And LauraAs a result of approaching Tropical Storms Marco and Laura, Governor Greg Abbott had mobilized the Texas National Guard.

Voluntary Evacuation Order In Texas City As Tropical Storm Marco Collapses And Gulf Coast Braces For LauraThe Mayor of one South Texas city is calling for a voluntary evacuation, as Tropical Storm Warnings for Marco are cancelled and the Gulf Coast braces for the arrival of Laura as a potential Category 2 hurricane.

Oil And Gas Prices: What The One-Two Tropical Storm Punch In The Gulf MeansTwo tropical storms -- Laura and Marco -- could hit America's Gulf Coast this week. In years past, that would send both oil and gas prices soaring. Not this year.