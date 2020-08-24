ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Arlington have arrested Tommy Wayne Hasting, a man they say is responsible for shooting a cat with a high-powered crossbow.

A neighbor found the severely wounded cat the next morning, with an arrow piercing his torso, protruding through his neck in the 3200 block of W. Division Street.

Animal Services quickly responded and obtained medical treatment for the black, short-haired domestic cat who underwent emergency surgery.

A few days later, Animal Cruelty Investigator Brandi Alcantar went to the call location and spoke with residents in the area to develop a timeline on what happened and who was responsible for this crime. Alcantar said Hasting intentionally shot the animal. One witness, according to the arrest affidavit, said Hasting “laughed and thought it was funny.”

“This disturbing case of torturing an animal will not be tolerated,” said Interim Police Chief Kevin Kolbye. “We will put as many resources as needed into animal cruelty investigations to bring justice in these types of cases.”

The criminal case was assigned to West Criminal Investigations Division. Detective Anthony Stafford continued investigative work on the case and obtained an arrest warrant for Cruelty To Non-Livestock Animals: Torture, which is a felony-grade offense.

Hasting was arrested on Thursday, August 20, 2020 without incident.

The City of Arlington is pleased to announce that the cat, now named Robin, was adopted as the official Animal Services shelter cat to assist with telling his story on anti-bullying and cruelty education program.

“Robin has become a member of our shelter family and we are excited about having him,” said Ray Rentschler with Animal Services.