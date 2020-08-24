NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A domestic dispute led to a shooting that left a man injured in Grand Prairie Monday evening, police said.

The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a McDonald’s at Westchase Drive and South Carrier Parkway.

According to police, the man was shot and then drove himself to a nearby Kohl’s store to ask for help. He was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police said two people who knew the man were detained. There’s been no word on what charges will be filed.

