GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A domestic dispute led to a shooting that left a man injured in Grand Prairie Monday evening, police said.
The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a McDonald’s at Westchase Drive and South Carrier Parkway.
According to police, the man was shot and then drove himself to a nearby Kohl’s store to ask for help. He was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.
Police said two people who knew the man were detained. There’s been no word on what charges will be filed.