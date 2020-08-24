Port Arthur Mayor Says He Will Order Residents To Evacuate Tuesday As Laura Approaches TexasPort Arthur's mayor on Monday said he will issue a mandatory evacuation order for the Southeast Texas city Tuesday morning before Tropical Storm Laura makes landfall.

Texas National Guard Mobilized Ahead Of Tropical Storms Marco And LauraAs a result of approaching Tropical Storms Marco and Laura, Governor Greg Abbott had mobilized the Texas National Guard.

Voluntary Evacuation Order In Texas City As Tropical Storm Marco Collapses And Gulf Coast Braces For LauraThe Mayor of one South Texas city is calling for a voluntary evacuation, as Tropical Storm Warnings for Marco are cancelled and the Gulf Coast braces for the arrival of Laura as a potential Category 2 hurricane.