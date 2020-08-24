(CBSDFW.COM) – President Donald Trump released his agenda for a second term Sunday night called “Fighting For You!”

Among his goals, the president wants to create ten million jobs in ten months, cut taxes, develop a vaccine for COVID-19 by the end of this year, cut prescription drug prices and cover all pre-existing goals, hiring more police, and ending illegal immigration.

During an interview Friday, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told CBS 11 News President Trump wants to restore order in cities experiencing violent crime and protests, focus on the economy, and continue to build the border wall.

“He wants to complete that. He’s going to further lower taxes for individuals and businesses. He wants to expand educational opportunities. He wants to continue, and this is crucial: He said this today, we could have four of five Supreme Court openings for the next President,” Patrick said.

Patrick serves as the chair for the president’s re-election campaign in Texas as he did back in 2016.

The lieutenant governor said Texans need to realize if there’s something they don’t like about the Trump administration, the alternative would jeopardize Texas’ future. “Look at what Biden will bring. And you won’t like anything about that administration, because they will raise your taxes, take your guns, suppress religious liberty, they will make you uuse taxes to fund abortions, they will open up the border, and they will destroy our oil and gas industry.”

The Biden-Harris campaign says it wants to ban fracking on federal lands and implement net zero emissions by 2050.

Patrick said he worries that will cost Texas millions of job and funds in the state’s savings account known as the rainy day fund.

During the Democratic convention, Biden and other big-name Democrats slammed President Trump for being divisive, but Patrick said the Democrats’ silence on violent crime and protests is the problem. “If you really want to see who wants to unite us or divide us, look at what’s happening in our streets and where the Democrats, there they are in mayors and county judges around this country. They are truning their back on it, they’re letting it happen. And Biden and Harris don’t say a word about it. That’s divisive.”

A delegate to the Republican National Convention from Tarrant County, Jesse Taylor, praised the president for getting criminal justice reform passed through Congress and for boosting jobs for African-Americans and Latinos before the pandemic.

Taylor said the president gets things done and isn’t offering a feel-good sermon. “Sometimes some feelings are going to get hurt, but as long as this man is doing what he says he’s going to do, and he changed the policies throughout America, not just for Blacks, but I’m here speaking for Blacks, but the positive that he’s implemented and the things he’s allowing us to change, it’s good for America.”

Two former Republican congressman from Dallas, Steve Barlett (who served 1983-1993) and Alan Steelman (who served 1973-1977), endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket Monday.

At the Republican National Convention Monday night, speakers include former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and the president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr.

Full Interview With Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: