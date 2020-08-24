Oil And Gas Prices: What The One-Two Tropical Storm Punch In The Gulf MeansTwo tropical storms -- Laura and Marco -- could hit America's Gulf Coast this week. In years past, that would send both oil and gas prices soaring. Not this year.

Marco Downgraded To Tropical Storm As It Approaches Louisiana CoastAfter a day as a hurricane, Marco was downgraded to a tropical storm Sunday night as it approached Louisiana for an expected landfall around midday Monday.

Tropical Storm Marco Quickly Approaching US Landfall With Laura Following Right BehindTropical Storm Marco is quickly approaching landfall in Louisiana, with Laura -- which could become a strong hurricane -- following right behind this week. Texas could see activity from both of these storms.