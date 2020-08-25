Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department arrested Resuan Mouton, 19, on one count of Murder in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday evening at an apartment community in the 1700 block of Trinity Height Drive.
Mouton is currently being held on a $100,000 bond. Based upon their investigation, detectives said they believe Mouton and the victim, a 49-year-old man, met at the location to gamble, during which an altercation took place that led to the shooting.
The department continues to ask anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Cisneros at 817.575.3218 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817.469.TIPS.