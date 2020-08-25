ALVARADO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In Alvarado, you don’t have to ask them more than once if they are ready for the high school football season to start.

“Very excited!” senior fullback Jacob Wall exclaimed. “It’s been way to long.”

The longer than usual offseason will end on Friday, when Alvarado opens their season by hosting Graham.

Dealing with the Coronavirus Pandemic has been challenging. Cancelling offseason workouts. Delaying the strength and conditioning program.

And once practices were allowed to start, making sure the players and staff followed health and safety protocols, which includes wearing masks on the practice field.

Adding to the challenges, Alvarado experienced quite a turnover following the graduation of last season’s talented senior class.

Not to mention, Alvarado is now part of the most difficult district in all of Texas high school football. The Indians join powerful programs like Brownwood, Stephenville, Waco La Vega, Waxahachie Life and Midlothian Heritage in District 5-4A Division I.

“There’s challenges. There’s always challenges” defensive tackle Cesar Reyes said. “You have to fight through the adversity.”

Head coach Jeff Dixon knows anything short of success is considered an excuse for failure “It’s Alvarado, and expectations don’t change from year to year. We still expect to compete for a playoff spot, and we still expect to content for championships,” he said.