DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County will be providing hotel rooms for Hurricane Laura evacuees rather than group shelters, Judge Clay Jenkins said Tuesday.
Laura became a hurricane Tuesday morning and is expected to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday over Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana as a powerful hurricane.
Hundreds of thousands of people have already been ordered to evacuate coastal areas in Texas and Louisiana.
Jenkins said he signed a disaster declaration Tuesday in order to provide those evacuees with hotel rooms in the Dallas area. Group shelters won’t be set up as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“I also signed today an emergency disaster declaration for purposes of setting up a system to provide hotel rooms to people displaced from the coming hurricane. The people coming to Dallas-Fort Worth will not be staying in group shelters rather they will be staying in hotel rooms,” Jenkins said on Twitter.
.@DallasCountyTx and @CityOfDallas will front the money for this expense to be 100% reimbursed by the State of Texas. We train for these emergencies constantly and hurricanes and tropical storms are a part of life here in Texas.
— Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) August 25, 2020
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also announced Tuesday that two evacuation centers would be opening in North Texas at the Mesquite Reception Center at 15515 E. I-20 in Mesquite and the Knights of Columbus Hall at 850 S. I-45 in Ennis (Ellis County).