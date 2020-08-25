FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – You’ve heard of drive-in movies and maybe even concerts, but come October, Fort Worth Alliance Airport will feature Texas’ first drive-in air show.

Christina Carey, director of special projects for Alliance Air Productions, and her team at the airport have spent months trying to organize a COVID-19-safe air show.

“During the pandemic it’s just trying to figure out…how you become innovative!” Carey said. “As you can imagine we have had meeting after meeting, trying to decide how we’re going to move forward with the event…I think we are all excited just to do something different!”

Guests will park 20 feet away from each other in the fields in front of the airport. Carey said the views won’t be impacted. Guests can bring food and lawn chairs, but masks are required.

Since there are many changes, she says they’ve really focused on creating a fun environment.

“We all know you can go drive on the side of the road, watch the airshow from your backyard. But it’s the experience that we are really focused on, especially during this pandemic, we want something exciting and engaging for the public,” Carey said.

Even more important, this year is the air show’s 30th anniversary. The Thunderbirds will fly over and a parade will kick off the event.

“Given it’s our 30th anniversary…we really wanted to provide a spectacular event to commemorate, our special year,” Carey said.

Of course, to keep it socially distant, there’s a limited number of tickets that will go on sale in September. But Carey said it’s all of the event’s changes that make this year so exciting.

“It will be different this year. So we look forward to having our guests out for something really, you know, non-traditional but still exciting,” she said.