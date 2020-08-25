DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With evacuation orders now in place, many families hurrying to get out of Laura’s path are making their way to North Texas.

“It’s a Category 3 storm. It’s dangerous, it’s a killer,” said Jim Joynt of Wylie. And he wants his family far, far away. “My sister called yesterday and said, `yes, we need to go ahead and get Mom out’. So I met her halfway. And then I found out it’s a mandatory evacuation, so the rest of them are headed this way and will be here tomorrow.”

The family is wasting no time. Joynt says it took them two days to evacuate when Hurricane Rita hit, so they’re moving quickly to avoid gridlock. And they’re urging other families to do the same.

“I think about the people that may decide to stay, they think it’s going to be alright,” said his mother, Helen Joynt, “Because if you stay for a certain length of time, the emergency can’t get to you. So they need to get out when they say it’s a mandatory evacuation.”

So far, she says the family’s Port Arthur home has been able to withstand hurricane force winds and the floods that wiped out entire neighborhoods. Still, they say, that is no reason to risk a dangerous encounter with an unpredictable storm.

“You might be high and dry; but, you can’t get to the local grocery store unless you have a boat. With 115 mph winds, you hope and pray the roof stays on,” said Jim Joynt. “So if the roof comes off, even if you’re above the flood stage, it doesn’t matter…you just hope you go home to a house.”