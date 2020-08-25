NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texans are feeling the economic consequences of stay-at-home orders and precautionary quarantining impacting U.S. households at every income level. One-third of Americans have lost income since the coronavirus pandemic began. Here are some resources to help you, help yourself when it comes to paying bills and rental assistance.

Collin County: Apply for help with rent and other bills through the Collin County CARES program.

City of Dallas: Apply for rental assistance. Funds are limited. Applications are processed on a first come, first served basis. (Update: This program has reached capacity and is closed to new applicants.)

Dallas County: Apply for help with rent through the county’s Emergency Housing Assistance Program.

The Salvation Army also has drive-through assistance locations around Dallas where you may be able to get help with rent, food, and school supplies.

Dallas/Fort Worth area residents: Go to the Dallas Evictions 2020 website or email DallasEvictions2020@gmail.com to see if a volunteer attorney can help you avoid an eviction.

Denton County: United Way of Denton County has partnered with local organizations to help people with rent during this time. To learn how to apply, see United Way of Denton County’s website.

Fort Worth residents: Apply for assistance with rent and other bills through Fort Worth’s Emergency Household Assistance Program or call 817-392-5720.

Also see if Fort Worth’s Community Action Partners program can help you.

Tarrant County: You can apply for help with rent through the Tarrant County Rental Assistance Program.

Other Areas in Texas: To see if help may be available in your area:

Visit https://www.tdhca.state.tx.us/texans.htm for the Help for Texans program.

program. Call 211 or visit 211Texas.org. They have many programs designed to help people in specific areas.

See the following article from the Texas Apartment Association. It has a list of organizations that may be able to help with rent, as well additional helpful information for tenants: Renter Resources from the Texas Apartment Association.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources