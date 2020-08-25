RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) — Frightening moments for one North Texas woman after two men literally kicked the door of her house in over the weekend.

The home invasion/attempted burglary happened in Richardson on August 23 and was captured on security camera.

It was around 2:00 a.m. when police say the suspects ran onto the porch of the home.

Video shows one of the male suspects repeatedly kicking the front door, trying to break the lock. After kicking the door more than half a dozen times, the suspect then tries to break the door down with his shoulder. His actions were successful and in less than 30 seconds the door, and its entire frame, crashed inward.

But as the suspects rushed inside the house a woman can be heard screaming. Her shrieks send the pair running… they jump over the broken door and run out into the dark, without taking anything. Police believe the home invaders did not expect anyone to be home.

By the time officers arrived they couldn’t find the suspects.

At the time of the offense one of the suspects — the one who broke down the door — was wearing a long-sleeved red shirt, white pants and red and white sneakers. He also had a tan cap on and appeared to be wearing blue rubber gloves.

The second suspect had on a short-sleeved black t-shirt, with a lighter colored long-sleeve shirt underneath. He also wore blue rubber gloves and had on a white cap and multi-colored pants. Both suspects were wearing face coverings.

The incident is under investigation and police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the crime to contact Richardson police at 972-744-4800.