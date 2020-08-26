DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Yaser Abdel Said, a capital murder suspect wanted in connection with the homicide of his two teenaged daughters Amina and Sarah, was taken into custody without incident today in Justin by the FBI’s Dallas Field Office. Said was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on December 4, 2014. Said is currently in federal custody and will soon be transferred to Dallas County.

Said took his daughters Amina (18) and Sarah (17) for a ride in his taxicab on January 1, 2008, under the guise of taking them to get something to eat. He drove them to Irving, where he allegedly shot both girls inside the taxicab. They both died of multiple gunshot wounds.

At the time, Irving police said the motive for the murders was unclear, but they believed Said was upset by his daughters’ teenage behavior and relationships.

“On January 1, 2008, the Irving Police Department opened a murder investigation after two young girls were found shot to death. Since that night, the members of the Irving Police Department and our partners with the Dallas FBI, have tirelessly pursued justice for Amina and Sarah,’ said Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey. “Even after 12 years of frustration and dead-ends, the pursuit for their killer never ceased. Today’s arrest of their father, Yaser Said brings us closer to ensuring justice is served on their behalf.”

Based on an investigation by the Irving Police Department, on January 2, 2008, a Capital Murder-Multiple warrant was issued for Said’s arrest. On August 21, 2008, a federal Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution warrant was issued by the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas.

“The FBI-led Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force has worked tirelessly to find Yaser Abdel Said. These experienced investigators never gave up on their quest to find him and pledged to never forget the young victims in this case,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno. “Said was placed on the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List nearly six years ago for the heinous act he committed against his daughters. His capture and arrest bring us one step closer to justice for Amina and Sarah. We want to thank our partners at the Irving Police Department for working with us to apprehend this dangerous individual.”

The search for Said was coordinated by the FBI’s Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force, which is comprised of FBI special agents and officers from the Carrollton, Dallas, Texas Department of Public Safety, Garland, Grand Prairie and Irving Police Departments.