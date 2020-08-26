DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Dallas is operating and coordinating emergency housing plans for hundreds making their way from parts of Southeast Texas in the path of Hurricane Laura.

The city has said it will not be providing group shelters, such as the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, hotel rooms will be provided to evacuees. However, rooms are filling up fast and more will be needed.

Mayor Eric Johnson and the head of Dallas’ emergency management operations, Rocky Vaz, said one hotel is being used at the moment — the Wyndham Garden on LBJ and Forest Lane.

Buses of families who arrived at the Mesquite Reception Center, which is being used an an evacuation center, were provided rooms at that hotel.

The city has already seen just under 200 people from eight buses. And this does not include people who have self-evacuated.

At least 16 more buses are expected Wednesday evening. City officials say they need large hotels to partner with them.

“I do have hotels that are offering 25 to 30 rooms and that is not effective for us to be operating 15 different hotels, so we are looking for large room black that we can efficiently operate the shelter process,” Vaz said.

Richardson and Irving are also providing hotels for families.