FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — As thousands of people evacuate cities along the Texas Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Laura, the Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) and the SPCA of Texas have been busy getting animals out of harms way.

So far, the groups have worked together to rescue more than 90 pets from the Texas Gulf Coast.

On August 25 the HSNT coordinated with Wings of Rescue and GreaterGood.org to fly 80 pets from the coast to the Meacham Airport in Fort Worth. On the flight were 56 cats, 20 dogs, 3 rabbits and a 3-legged mouse named ‘Pipsqueak’.

All of the pets came from the Houston SPCA after that organization picked up the dogs and cats from the Galveston Island Humane Society. Now that the animals are in North Texas the goal is to place most of them up for adoption as quickly as possible.

On Tuesday the HSNT also received 12 dogs that were driven up from the Humane Society of Southeast Texas in Beaumont.

“The Humane Society of North Texas is always eager to help pets in need, especially when a devastating hurricane is barreling toward the Gulf Coast,” said Cassie Davidson, HSNT Director of Communications. “The North Texas community has been amazing in their response to saving pets during COVID-19 and we know they will do the same with Hurricane Laura.”

As it stands, Hurricane Laura has reached Category 4 strength ahead of its anticipated landfall near the Texas-Louisiana state line. In addition to high wind and rain, the hurricane is expected to hit parts of the coast with an “unsurvivable storm surge” of up to 20 feet.