KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) – Wednesday was the first day of school for Keller ISD, both in person and remotely. Parents and students said there were challenges for both.

Photos inside the Keller High School’s hallways show distancing was difficult. Students confirmed that staying 6 feet apart, wasn’t always possible, even in classrooms.

“Even with the way some of the desks are setup, they are probably not 6 feet apart, it just can’t work,” Charming Njikan, a Keller High School senior said.

And wearing masks? Students said they made it hard to find familiar faces.

“You can only see the top half of their face, so it’s kind of like, ‘oh what’s your name? oh that’s right! It’s you!’ ” Keller High School Senior Richie Roberts said.

Despite the challenges, students said it felt good to be back. But for online learners, parents said they faced a whole new set of problems.

“The school board in Keller didn’t provide sufficient time for these individuals to put together a proper plan for those who are learning remotely,” Shawna Sanders Rudd, a KISD parent said.

“Some of them didn’t even receive communications around how to attend meetings today, some of them still have holes in their schedules.”

Shawna said her morning started with an email from KISD on technology issues. She said overall, the online setup wasn’t thought through.

Another parent who remained anonymous told CBS 11 News, their student didn’t attend all of his classes today because he wasn’t assigned teachers.

That’s why Claire Daggett, a Willis Lane Elementary parent sent her students in person, to avoid issues altogether.

“I just think these kids thrive up here at this school, learning from a teacher face-to-face,” Claire said.

She had no worries when it comes to keeping COVID-19 out of the classroom.

“I absolutely think this is the right decision for our district.”

Keller ISD sent CBS 11 News the following statement:

“Keller ISD continues to work through some scheduling and technical issues that are impacting a portion of our students. As with any start to the school year, we encounter hiccups along the way, and remain committed to resolving any and all concerns to provide an exceptional educational experience for all Keller ISD students. We appreciate the patience and support of our families as we get these new remote and hybrid educational offerings off the ground for the first time.”

The district has half days for the rest of the week, but will have their first full day, next week.