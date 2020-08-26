Extended CoverageHurricane Laura Takes Aim At Texas Coast | Latest News | CBS 11 Crew Heading To The Coast
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Politically outspoken singer and leader of Dallas thrash band Power Trip, Riley Gale has died. He was 34 years old.

The musician’s band confirmed the news via Twitter on Tuesday.

“It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night,” the statement said. “Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends.”

In lieu of flowers, Power Trip called for donations to an organization Gale was a staunch supporter of — Dallas Hope Charities.

“We are so sad to hear about the passing of our friend and loyal Dallas Hope Charities supporter, Riley Gale. Riley had a heart of gold and cared deeply about the LGBTQ residents – past, current, and future at Dallas Hope Center,” they tweeted.

Musicians across the country and beyond also offered tributes on social media, from metal and hardcore bands to Ice-T, who performs with thrash band Body Count. “I just got the news. He was only 35. I’m devastated. Still don’t know how… I’m speechless,” he tweeted.

Hardcore titans Hatebreed also expressed their condolences, tweeting: “Rest In Power Riley Gale. A great frontman, wise beyond his years & bad ass on the mic! You will be greatly missed. Such a loss for heavy music. Our condolences to all who loved him.”

Progressive rock band Coheed and Cambria also tweeted about Gale’s untimely passing.

Power Trip released two acclaimed albums with Gale, Manifest Decimation in 2013 and Nightmare Logic in 2017. The band also released an early-recordings compilation, Opening Fire, in 2018, and a live album earlier this year.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 07: Riley Gale of Power Trip performs onstage during Adult Swim Festival 2018 at ROW DTLA on October 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Adult Swim)

Gale’s cause of death was not publicly revealed.

