♦♦♦ Hurricane Laura – Complete Coverage ♦♦♦
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday waived certain trucking regulations in order to help expedite the delivery of supplies to communities that will be impacted by Hurricane Laura.
According to the governor, regulations such as size and weight requirements will be suspended so that resources such as water, food, equipment and medical supplies can be delivered quicker.
“These suspensions will accelerate the delivery of critical supplies to help ensure that communities in the path of Hurricane Laura have access to the resources they need to respond and recover,” Abbott said. “As Hurricane Laura heads towards Southeast Texas, Texans should continue to heed the guidance of their local officials and take all necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones.”
Laura is currently a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. It’s described as bringing “unsurvivable storm surge” and powerful, destructive winds.
The exact regulations that are being waived are the following:
- The oversize and overweight permitting requirements under Transportation Code, Chapters 621 through 623, as well as Title 43, Chapter 219 of the Texas Administrative Code, for all divisible and non-divisible vehicles and loads;
- The International Registration Plan (IRP) vehicle registration under Transportation Code § 502.091 and 43 Tex. Admin. Code § 217.56, as long as the vehicle is registered in one of the 48 contiguous states of the United States; and
- The 72-hour and 144-hour temporary registration permits under Transportation Code § 502.094 and 43 Tex. Admin. Code § 217.40(b)(3), as long as the vehicle is registered in one of the states of the United States.