18-Year-Old Charged In Death Of Teen After Crash In CarrolltonAn 18-year-old has been charged in the death of another teenager after a crash in Carrollton last week, police said. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Humane Society Of North Texas Helps Dogs, Cats & 3-Legged Mouse Escape Hurricane LauraAs thousands of people evacuate cities along the Texas Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Laura, the Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) and the SPCA of Texas have been busy getting animals out of harms way. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

18-Year-Old Faces Murder Charge After Police Find His Father Dead At HomeEighteen-year-old David Beevers was arrested for allegedly killing his father Steven at their Saginaw home. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago