DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials say two more Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 100 deaths due to COVID-19 there.

The deaths reported today include:

· A female in her 70s who was a resident of The Vintage Health Care Center in Denton

· A male in his 70s who was a resident of The Colony

“As we grieve our 99th and 100th passing of community members, we want to emphasize both the severity of COVID-19 deaths and the obvious value of prevention,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director. “Masks and physical distancing are a commitment to caring for others—a minor sacrifice when lives are at stake.”

Denton County Public Health also announced 201 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 106 are active cases. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 9,745 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 208 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 7,578.

“We ask for you to join us in thoughts and prayers for the families and friends of these two community members who’ve passed from COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We all have a role to play in protecting our family and friends from COVID-19 by wearing masks, handwashing, and practicing physical distancing.”

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Lewisville on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 AM. The testing center will be held at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Blvd. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

· Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

· Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

· Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

· Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results