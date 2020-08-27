Comments
NEWTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 Storm Chaser Jason McLaughlin followed Hurricane Laura inland for a firsthand look at her powerful winds about 80 miles North of the coast in Newton.
Just before 5 a.m. Thursday morning, while driving through a wooded area, a sudden burst of wind sent a tree crashing down atop his car.
“It looked like one of those instant, spin-up tornados hit and everything around me came crashing down and the back of my car was crushed,” McLaughlin said.
Despite the 90-120 mph winds, McLaughlin was not injured and drove to safety through a field.